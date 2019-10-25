Our thanks to kind staff at Eastbourne cinema

From: Marion Andrews

Hastings Close, Polegate

On Tuesday October 15, my husband and I, together with a friend, went to the Curzon cinema in Eastbourne.

My husband was in his wheelchair and we would like to thank the staff who helped us not only to get my husband up the steps leading to the entrance of the cinema, but guided us to our seats.

As the film ended the staff were again on hand to assist us. These good people “went the extra mile” and we cannot thank them enough.

We would like to think that this independent cinema continues to thrive, especially as they have strong competition with the new multi-screen cinema, which has recently opened in The Beacon.

We wish all at the Curzon well for the future.

We will be back.