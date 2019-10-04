Our dismay at planners’ decision to allow care home at Eastbourne roundabout

From: Rowland (Rowley) and Helen Cottingham

Kings Drive

On behalf of the Kings Drive Residents’ scrutiny group

We are dismayed and shocked by the decision by the planning committee to agree a proposal to build a huge and overbearing 85 bed care home at Decoy Roundabout on King’s Drive.

We have worked hard to express our concerns to the council, with a total of 56 individual letters of objection from local residents.

We remain uncertain that the planning committee have respected national and local planning guidance.

They have, unfortunately, ignored our concerns as local residents about increased road activity and danger, damage to the precious local ecosystems and the sheer size of this development, which will dwarf local homes with its four-storey bulk.

Their decision will fill local roads with parked cars night and day and they risk depleting the already challenged DGH of trained nurses.

We are now considering our next moves and will release further information in due course.