From: Kate Edmonds

North Street, Alfriston

I was really pleased this week to see our Polegate MP, Maria Caulfield is supporting a cross-party initiative to bring back onshore wind in the UK.

Building more onshore wind is a vital part of stepping up our action on climate change.

Onshore wind turbines give us clean and cheap energy. In fact, they’re now the cheapest source of energy in the UK.

They’re also hugely popular – with over three quarters of the public backing their use, according to the government’s statistics.

Yet since 2015, the government has introduced planning and financial barriers that have stood in the way of new projects.

This is the very last thing we should be doing in the face of the ongoing climate emergency.

That’s why I’m so happy our MP has signed a cross-party letter to the prime minister this week, which demands that new onshore wind projects be supported again.

I look forward to continuing to see Maria Caulfield tackle the urgent threat of the climate crisis and ensure onshore wind is enabled by the government.