No one who has served their country should be made homeless

From: Ed Tytherleigh

Co-Chair of the Cobseo (Confederation of Service Charities) Housing Cluster

Elizabeth Street, London

No-one who has served their country should be homeless, but our analysis of government data shows that homeless veterans are being missed by local authorities and are losing out on the enhanced support and housing available to them.

We have launched a campaign to tackle this issue and help reduce veterans’ homelessness as close to zero as possible. The No Homeless Veterans campaign (http://www.nohomelessveterans.org.uk) calls on local authorities, homelessness charities and advice agencies to ‘Think Veteran’ in order to identify former servicemen and women and signpost them to the best support available to them.

The fact there are still veterans sleeping in inappropriate accommodation, in hostels and on the streets is unacceptable.

We are fortunate in this country that there is a wide range of independent and government-led organisations that provide specialist support to service leavers. But it is only by effectively identifying veterans and signposting them to these services, that we will put an end to this tragic situation.