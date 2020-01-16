My heartfelt thanks to the staff at Eastbourne DGH

From: Brian Booth

Marcia Close, Eastbourne

Last week I decided to pull a lot of dead ivy from some trees in my garden.

Not the brightest idea for an octogenarian but nobody ever proved that wisdom came with age.

One large piece was very stubborn but I gave it a mighty tug and it suddenly released its grip of the tree so fast that I stumbled backwards and went base over apex onto the ground.

I hit my head on something and cracked open my skull.

My neighbour kindly took me to A&E. Following several tests it was decided that I should be kept in under observation for a while.

The DGH was nearly full to capacity but I was privileged to be found a bed in the frailty (dementia) unit.

The quiet professionalism of the senior staff, the cheerfulness and efficiency of the medical staff and the infectious enthusiasm of the student nurses were joyful things to behold.

My heartfelt thanks go to the NHS in general and the DGH in particular with a special mention to the staff of “C” bay of the frailty ward.