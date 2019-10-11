My heart sank at Eastbourne strip club news

From: Carol Stanley

Westfield Road, Eastbourne

Reading about the possible fully nude strip club in Pevensey Road, my heart sank.

I lived in that road many years ago; it was always being raided for drugs crimes and was a rough area to be in. My neighbours regularly had fights and smashed crockery flew out of their window.

I had hoped that it had improved now.

I do not think the opening of this club will do anything to enhance that end of town, and having been born in Eastbourne I feel sad that the council has agreed to sanction this sort of activity.

I hope it will not draw young people or those who feed on pornography and become a danger to others. Good wholesome attractions are what we need in Eastbourne.

Please councillors think again!