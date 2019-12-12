More needs to be done to improve Polegate’s terrible bus service

From: Mary Coppard

Hailsham Road,

Polegate

In support of Peter Cox’s letter last week click here to read,I have complained to Stagecoach and my MP about the way Polegate and Hailsham routes have been decimated.

We don’t get a service Boxing Day where the town and Langney have a few routes.

That means I can never go to town then as I can’t afford higher fare taxis.

The appalling mess that has been made of the town is bad enough but all buses from Polegate now terminate in Cornfield Road (the harbour service was cut).

Our bus stop is the furthest from the town and in Gildredge Road – the same for the last few years – this means people who cannot walk far and with heavy shopping can no longer come to town!

I pay fares even though I don’t work.

I don’t come to town as much now and because of this I shop online.

When I do come I now get two buses to go back.

As I end up by Marks and Spencer I walk up to the bus stop there and get a bus to Gildredge Road this means two waiting times, twice lifting my shopping on and off buses and usually a walk as well!

Why can’t we get on the empty bus and why does East Sussex never consult us on the terrible service Polegate gets?

You wonder why the High Street is closing but if the less able are excluded by transport you lose our money.