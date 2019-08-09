More fly tipping will happen with increased waste charges

From: Stella Lockyer

Michel Dene Road

Today my husband went to the recycling centre with, mainly, garden waste which was too much for our fortnightly collection, plus a few small sacks of chalk and flint.

We garden on chalk which means every time we dig a planting hole we have to remove said chalk and flints in order to make room for the plants.

The sacks were small, half full as it is heavy, and can be used for hardcore I think.

The operative at the entrance informed my husband that there is now a £4 charge for each bag of hardcore!

I was under the impression we paid council tax for waste removal? In any case, I’m sure the councils can make money on the hardcore for large road-building and housing projects.

The outcome of these charges are plain to see. More fly-tipping for sure.

Meanwhile our bags will have to be secreted somewhere out of sight in an ever-increasing pile when the flints alone must be of value!