Massive thanks to all of you in Eastbourne who have helped us in our fundraising

From: Don McPhee

Hankham Hall Road

We would like to say a huge thank you through the Herald (who themselves have been a massive help to us, especially the lovely Juliet Mead) in helping us raise over £50,000 for local charities and individuals.

Over the last six years, me and my daughter Abby have put on a number of charity events in Eastbourne including charity golf days, fish & chip quiz nights, cricket matches, variety nights, live music and fun days.

We have had the help and support of more than 60 local businesses and a large number of individuals.

We have so many people to thank (far too many mention all of them) but we would like to say a special thank you to Bob Bremer (chairman of Sussex Cars) who has been incredibly supportive of our events, Steve Visick from Visick Cars, Paul Denness from Town Property, Dave Bell from DB Autos, and Jack & Matt Hepburn from Hepburns Ltd.

They have all been a great help to us from the very beginning, along with Andy and his team at Plan Ahead, Heidi from Bibendum, as well as Rachel and everyone at Willingdon Golf Club.

We have also had great support from local MP Stephen Lloyd, former MP Caroline Ansell, Eastbourne Mayor Gill Mattock, and former Mayor Pat Hearn.

A massive thank you to all of you.