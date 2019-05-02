Market traders give nothing back to Eastbourne town centre

From: Ian Donald

Cunningham Drive

I am not surprised that shops are shutting in Eastbourne.

Has any one noticed how many charity shops and coffee shops there are in Terminus Road alone?

What has killed the town centre is all the markets that come to town selling all the goods you get in the local shops and all the food stalls.

They are taking trade away from local restaurants.

The council are so short sighted. No wonder rates are going up .

Enough is enough – stop all the markets and give local traders a chance.

We all work through the winter not taking much trade and they turn up at the best time of the year

They give nothing back to Eastbourne in the way of employment.