“Mad logic” at work in Eastbourne town centre?

From: Miss Hamilton

Gloucester Close, Willingdon

Everyone will have noticed that we have had a lot of rain just recently.

However we were dismayed to find that the seats in the bus shelters in Cornfield Road were too wet to sit on.

It did not take us too long to track down the source of the problem, the bus-shelters have no roof, just a metal framework.

This also falls short in design, having a sizeable space between the sides and the roof – if, that is, there was a roof there.

Result, the description “shelter” is somewhat optimistic! We just had to sit on the wet seats and contemplate the mysterious “hump” which has appeared all down the centre of Cornfield Road.

I wonder if there is some sort of “mad logic” at work in the reconstruction of Eastbourne town centre, which ensures that there is always some new surprise waiting to greet you whenever you go there.