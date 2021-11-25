Why bring your dog shopping at all?
From: Barbara Granger, King Edward’s Parade, Eastbourne
I am appalled to learn that dogs are now being permitted in the Beacon Centre.
I am a dog lover and kept dogs for many years when I was younger. Sadly, many dog owners do not train their pets, even to the extent of using extending leads so that they are being dragged along by a dog 10 feet ahead.
Extending leads are for training purposes only – how to keep your dog at heel, to come back when called and various other commands.
Does this new relaxed attitude mean that dogs are now allowed in all the shops and cafés in the shopping centre with or without a lead?
Many people enjoy having a quiet coffee during their shopping excursion and may now have to face having a yapping and untrained dog at the next table. Not everyone is a dog lover and I believe that their views should be respected.
Will they be allowed in shops selling food – M&S have display cabinets and counters where the items displayed would be within reach of a medium sized dog.
Has the management considered the problem of dogs defecating in the public ways thereby creating a problem both for shoppers and the staff?
Toddlers and small children are allowed more freedom to run about in the safe environs of the shopping centre; this could be curtailed if excitable dogs approach them and become a nuisance or even danger.
Why take a dog shopping at all? Pets prefer to be outside – running in parks and open places.
Finally, has the Health and Safety Executive been approached before this new ruling was introduced?