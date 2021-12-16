Who is the Grinch responsible for Eastbourne’s joyless displays?
From: Stella Lockyer, Micheldene Road, East Dean
I was shocked to see such a miserable display of almost non-existent Christmas cheer in the town centre.
In the Beacon Centre a few puzzling, undecorated, unlit, displays of irrelevant evergreen garden shrubs.
No pretty huge tree, no overhead lights. At one ‘crossroads’ is a hideous barrier of plastic, seemingly a child’s play area? What’s happened to the jolly animated scene that used to be outside Shades cafe?
Absolutely no incentive for shoppers to feel Christmassy at all!
Outside in the precinct it is equally drab. The lights are so small I almost missed them.
Again, a large, lit up tree could have been erected.
I’m sure shoppers would not mind contributing to a collection for future decorations throughout the year if cost is the issue?
Finally, even a little town like Polegate can manage better, with beautiful lights on every lamp post!
Come on Eastbourne.
Who is The Grinch responsible for the abysmal non-display?