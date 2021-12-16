Who is the Grinch responsible for Eastbourne’s joyless displays?

I was shocked to see such a miserable display of almost non-existent Christmas cheer in the town centre.

In the Beacon Centre a few puzzling, undecorated, unlit, displays of irrelevant evergreen garden shrubs.

No pretty huge tree, no overhead lights. At one ‘crossroads’ is a hideous barrier of plastic, seemingly a child’s play area? What’s happened to the jolly animated scene that used to be outside Shades cafe?

Sustainable Christmas displays in the Beacon (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-211124-124455008

Absolutely no incentive for shoppers to feel Christmassy at all!

Outside in the precinct it is equally drab. The lights are so small I almost missed them.

Again, a large, lit up tree could have been erected.

I’m sure shoppers would not mind contributing to a collection for future decorations throughout the year if cost is the issue?

Finally, even a little town like Polegate can manage better, with beautiful lights on every lamp post!

Come on Eastbourne.