What’s going on with my postal service in Eastbourne?

Regarding the post office delivery services. I am living in the BN214AP area of Eastbourne opposite the theatres and up to around five to six weeks ago my service was fine.

I have had the same postman (Mick) for years he was lovely, so kind never any problems until he suddenly announced he was being moved to the Old Town, the reason being someone had decided to re-route the original areas.

I thought it strange, if it’s not broken why try and fix it, but nonetheless there was nothing I could do so we wished him well for the future.

Since his last day I have now had four parcels go missing, some of these are irreplaceable and some birthday presents, and today another parcel of silk flowers has failed to turn up.

Even worse for two weeks now I have had no post.

It’s absolutely outrageous.

I am at a loss to know what on earth is going on.

I’ve had more parcels go missing in the last four weeks than in the whole entire time I have been here, more than 14 years.

On making some enquiries I have been told that the person whose brilliant idea it was to do this has had so many complaints he has gone off sick, so where does this leave the residents of my area?

All my parcels ordered through Royal Mail have failed to turn up but with the Amazon driver, Hermes and everyone else, it has not been a problem.

It is extremely worrying.

The people I have ordered from have been kind enough to refund me, but it’s not fair on them and it’s not fair on me either.

They have gone to the trouble of sending these items to me first class and have been really let down.

My daughter in the BN235PR area, ie the harbour, has no such problems so what is going on?

When trying to ring customer services I’m told it’s a 45 minute wait.

This is totally unacceptable and I’m worried about hospital letters and other important documents not being received.