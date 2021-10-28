We’re really disappointed Airbourne is going ahead

It iswith great disappointment though not surprising, that Eastbourne Borough Council is going ahead with the Airbourne event for next August 2022 .

In December 2019 the council announced with much fanfare that Eastbourne will “Go carbon neutral by 2030” but as you can see it is very happy to hold this event, despite it being fully aware of the environmental consequences.

The only reason I can think of to go ahead is because it will bring in extra money to the town.

Airbourne 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180821-074121001

There you have it, finance before the environment.

Inexcusable! It states that the council is planting so many thousands of extra trees to help, but these trees will take about 20 years before they have any impact with the carbon offset airborne wise.

It cannot deny that there will be a huge air and noise pollution for the whole of the four days of the event:

• Jet fighter planes producing huge amounts of air pollution from their engines as they fly over the town and adjacent areas: the noise these planes create during the four days.

• Helicopters taking joy rides over Beachy Head every half hour or so.

• Extra car parks are created on the downland and taking up a great deal of extra space, when the council policy supposed to prevent cars driving over the downland grass. If you want to have a nice peaceful walk on the downs on Beachy Head during these four days you can forget it.

• Many thousands of extra cars descending on the borough creating a great deal of congestion and exhaust fumes.

• It can take two hours or more to leave the town by car when the days air displays are finished.

How many more reasons do the council want NOT to have any more Airbourne week?

Top it all, the council is pleading with local businesses to contribute financially to any future airborne week after 2022.

Let’s trust the Eastbourne business trade do not want anything to do with this indefensible environmental disaster.

Will Eastbourne Borough Council see sense, act responsibly, and put a final stop to this event which is well past its sell by date?