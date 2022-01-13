We’re not so lucky with potholes in Meads!

As I wind my bumpy way down Carlisle Road, steering left and right to avoid the worst of the potholes, I consider Charleston Farmhouse on land owned by the 8th Viscount Gage.

How lucky it is to have received from our Conservative Government, £330,000 to repair and improve the track leading to Charleston Farmhouse which is on his land.

As the residents of Meads are shaken in the seats of their cars and buses, they must be delighted to know that their future visits to Charleston with be a smooth ride.

