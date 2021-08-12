We’re delighted to be Plastic Free Champions

The journey so far for Sussex Independent Financial Advisers has been a very long and enjoyable one.

Since engaging with Oliver Sterno of Plastic Free Eastbourne, originally to get involved in clearing beaches in Eastbourne, we have now moved on to work very closely in trying to achieve a plastic free environment.

Oliver and his colleague, Sue Dickson, came to see us some months ago to look at what we have been doing as a business and how we have reduced our carbon footprint and, more importantly, reduced plastic from our business.

Oliver Sterno of Plastic Free Eastbourne presents Karl Hopper-Young of Sussex Independent Financial Advisers a Plastic Free Champion certificate SUS-211208-094446001

We got rid of the last filing cabinets from our business two weeks ago and destroyed more than 700 boxes of historic client files, freeing up our barn in Whydown for other purposes.

Oliver and his colleague, Sue, were quite impressed with how we were using our natural well water to great effect in our garden and also by going paperless, our impact on the environment has reduced dramatically.

We are now transitioning to use digital notebooks rather than paper notebooks as that seems to be the Achilles’ heel that remains under our plastic-free roof.

It was with great pleasure that Oliver turned up on what was a glorious day to award us with our Surfers Against Sewage certificate which awarded us the title of becoming a Plastic Free Champion. We received a very nice certificate and a little wooden plaque which we will find somewhere prominent to display it.

We also plan to confirm to our clients, via our weekly e-letter, this achievement which is a very small but forward step in the right direction to ensure that we make this planet and our local environment a healthy place for us all to thrive and prosper.