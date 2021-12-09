Well done Eastbourne on eco friendly Christmas decorations

Walking around town it is great to view the festive decorations in the shopfront windows.

There are whole sections of shops looking great. They are all using traditional decorations, many made from paper. There are hardly any balloons.

Bearing in mind that Eastbourne has the status of “Plastic Free Community” it is so good to see that they are a very rare part of these decorations.

Paper Christmas decoration SUS-210912-141244001

Balloons are one of the worst polluters and dangers to wildlife. Even rubber balloons have been plasticised so they are all a danger to our planet.

Well done to most of Eastbourne’s shopkeepers!

Eventually, balloons, like all single-use plastics, will be able to be made from biomasss – plant materials.Then, balloons can return as a decoration because they will cause little harm to our environment.