We need this £1 ticket bus service in Eastbourne
From: David EversonWannock Gardens, Polegate
It was with great interest that I read this week about plans to run a bus service between Leeds and York.
What is remarkable about the bus service is that the cost of the return journey between the two cities, about 30 miles apart, is £1!
This initiative is to run on Wednesdays and is to encourage people to travel by bus between the two cities and hopefully provide a boost to the economies of both. The buses to be used will have USB charging, free Wi-Fi and high comfort seating.
At a time when the roads of Eastbourne and the surrounding area returning to their pre Covid-19 levels of traffic and associated congestion, would it not be a great idea for East Sussex County Council and Stagecoach to look into the possibility of providing a similar scheme for our area.
For example a route from Hailsham to Eastbourne for a pound a day return, a family of four could travel between the towns for less than the cost of parking their car.
Also, imagine the number of cars such a scheme could take off the road thereby reducing congestion, how much pollution levels could fall and how greenhouse gas emission could be reduced.
Surely now is the time for our transport planners to follow these exciting examples in public transport.