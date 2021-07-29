We need this £1 ticket bus service in Eastbourne

It was with great interest that I read this week about plans to run a bus service between Leeds and York.

What is remarkable about the bus service is that the cost of the return journey between the two cities, about 30 miles apart, is £1!

This initiative is to run on Wednesdays and is to encourage people to travel by bus between the two cities and hopefully provide a boost to the economies of both. The buses to be used will have USB charging, free Wi-Fi and high comfort seating.

At a time when the roads of Eastbourne and the surrounding area returning to their pre Covid-19 levels of traffic and associated congestion, would it not be a great idea for East Sussex County Council and Stagecoach to look into the possibility of providing a similar scheme for our area.

For example a route from Hailsham to Eastbourne for a pound a day return, a family of four could travel between the towns for less than the cost of parking their car.

Also, imagine the number of cars such a scheme could take off the road thereby reducing congestion, how much pollution levels could fall and how greenhouse gas emission could be reduced.