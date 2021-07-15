We haven’t had the last lockdown, Eastbourne

Even before the speech from Boris Johnson about lifting Covid restrictions, you didn’t have to be a scientist to know that this is not responsible to the people of the UK.

Scrapping restrictions with Covid already rising, with deaths and hospital admissions going up... why take away what restrictions we had? The government is hoping the vaccines will stop the sadness that we all feel, and the fear. The government has not taken advice from the BMA.

It’s not the first time the government has got things wrong since Covid started and it won’t be the last lockdown.