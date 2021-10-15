Victory for a local, family run business
From: Graham BartonBeachlands, Pevensey Bay
Friday, 15th October 2021, 10:36 am
Yes! Planning has been refused to place a Co-Op shop in the Bay Hotel, Pevensey Bay.
That means the 1066 store open before and throughout the pandemic can get on with what it does best, serving us the local residents.
This family-run business not only opened all hours they kept the Post Office running and were a vital service to those of us not wanting to risk the crowded supermarkets.
In a week where supermarkets scooped retail awards let’s continue to support local businesses such as the 1066 Store in Pevensey Bay.