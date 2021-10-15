Victory for a local, family run business

Yes! Planning has been refused to place a Co-Op shop in the Bay Hotel, Pevensey Bay.

That means the 1066 store open before and throughout the pandemic can get on with what it does best, serving us the local residents.

This family-run business not only opened all hours they kept the Post Office running and were a vital service to those of us not wanting to risk the crowded supermarkets.

