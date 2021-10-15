Top level football in England has lost its way

How very sad the game of soccer at top level has become, the corruption gets bigger and bigger, the love of the game died many years ago!

On one hand, it put its house in order, with Black Lives Matter, and the Kick It Out campaign , but the biggest mistake is allowing a succession of corrupt individuals to take over big clubs. In Newcastle United the previous owner had a terrible reputation,however he sold the club for £304 million.

In comes the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, really a front for the Saudi regime.

Nike Strike Aerowsculpt Official Premier League match ball. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images) SUS-211015-101737001

Not least the women are human rights issue, there’s places where it finances sectarian terrorism and bombs Yemen civilians.

The squalid takeover also demonstrates, yet again that top level professional football in England lacks morality.