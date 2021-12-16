There was bucket-loads of joy at this show

f anyone in this crazy, mixed-up world is feeling rather joyless at the moment, they obviously weren’t at Willingdon School of Dancing’s wonderful show at the splendid Winter Garden on Saturday; for here there were bucket-loads of joy to be had!

It’s hard to believe that Glynis and her amazing team managed to present a variety of 45 dances in just roughly two hours.

There were about 85 dancers aged between three and 93, of differing strengths and abilities, all wearing splendid costumes which enhanced their performances perfectly.

Willingdon School of Dancing SUS-211216-134716001

The dancers worked together so well, and the whole show was very professionally presented.

It must have been an exhausting organisational nightmare and mayhem backstage.