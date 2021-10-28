There is still too much to do to bring Eastbourne up to the mark

In the name of progress, Bolton Road is being closed.

But is it progress?

We will be losing disabled parking, bays in Langney Road, and then taxi cabs will be reduced to only three cab spaces.

How are goods going to be delivered to the smaller shops as Langney Road will be a dead end?

Traffic will be re-routed to Seaside Road, already a bottleneck.

Apparently the council is three million pounds in debt, how much is this going to cost?

Where is the money coming from, along with council properties being built on council owned land.

And goodbye the parking centre in Southfield Road... I have only just recently discovered this little gem.

I understand the pavement between Bankers’ Corner and Marks and Spencer needs attention, but this cost will be exorbitant.

Not everyone can walk, cycle or even get a bus, and some residents or visitors have to use cars.

There are still too many empty shops, ie TJ Hughes and Debenhams and quite a few smaller places, also in the Beacon.

I understand the council wants to be carbon neutral by 2030, but that will only give eight years to bring Eastbourne up to the mark.