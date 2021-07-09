The work of the Parkinson’s specialist nurse

I was thrilled to see the recent article in the Eastbourne Herald dated June 25 which one of my patients kindly gave me click here to read.

It was a well written and thoughtful article.

However, I was disappointed to note that there was no mention of the considerable work and support offered by the Parkinson’s specialist nurse.

Once people are diagnosed with this debilitating condition it is vital that they are referred to this service, especially as many people may not have regular follow ups by their diagnosing consultant.

East and West Sussex and Surrey have a number of these specialists working within each major hospital and community Trusts.

We offer a vital lifeline to the person both living with Parkinson’s and their carer.

Not only are we a lynchpin between the carer and the other multidisciplinary team members that these people will be reviewed by, we may be the referring specialist.