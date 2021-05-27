The Left can’t afford to split in Eastbourne

Regarding Eastbourne Labour Party, I would just like to reply to Peter Rolfe’s letter in last week’s Herald click here to read.

Having just re-joined the Labour Party, from another party, I was amazed at the in-fighting in such a small party.

Traditionally the Left has always had splits, but it cannot afford to do this in Eastbourne.

With due respect, many people have no idea what neo- liberalism is!

Is it a disease?

Most people on the doorstep would support good affordable housing, good state education, good healthcare and better green transport systems.

In Jake Lambert, you have a charismatic young man, born and bred in Eastbourne.

Those of us who went to the hustings for the last election saw how well he spoke, and what a good communicator he is.

As Stephen Lloyd said to me later, in any marginal seat Jake would easily get in.