The Left can’t afford to split in Eastbourne
From: Ian TurnerPrideaux Road, Eastbourne
Regarding Eastbourne Labour Party, I would just like to reply to Peter Rolfe’s letter in last week’s Herald click here to read.
Having just re-joined the Labour Party, from another party, I was amazed at the in-fighting in such a small party.
Traditionally the Left has always had splits, but it cannot afford to do this in Eastbourne.
With due respect, many people have no idea what neo- liberalism is!
Is it a disease?
Most people on the doorstep would support good affordable housing, good state education, good healthcare and better green transport systems.
In Jake Lambert, you have a charismatic young man, born and bred in Eastbourne.
Those of us who went to the hustings for the last election saw how well he spoke, and what a good communicator he is.
As Stephen Lloyd said to me later, in any marginal seat Jake would easily get in.
By explaining our socialist policy in a simple but effective way, we can again gain seats in council elections , as we did in the 60s and 70s , then Labour will again have a voice, which is very much needed.