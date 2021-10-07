The A27 needs a good strategic plan

I could not agree more with those who are urging dualling of the A27.

Post-war government seemed to have a better strategic grasp of the road network needed than now.

Recent muddled thinking is best illustrated by the extensive dual carriageway to Lewes being extended as only a three-lane road down to Beddingham a decade ago, a decision influenced by the anti-road views of our then MP, Norman Baker, resulting in continuing traffic jams during peak times, and ludicrous signs urging motorists on a multiplicity of journeys to travel by train.

A27 and A22 road signs (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210713-220821008

East-west travel along the South Coast needs a proper dual carriageway from the M27 at least to the A22.

I understood the Arundel stretch of the A27 was to be linked and hope that is still going ahead.

I trust that at least someone in Highways England is thinking about getting through or past Worthing.