Thanks to you all, from Eastbourne lighthouse

Massive thanks to you, Eastbourne Herald, for publishing and making such an amazing centre spread of Bob Newton’s stunning photos of and from Belle Tout Lighthouse.

Much appreciated, too, are Bob’s kind comments about his recent stay at this iconic venue on the cliff edge.

Since Belle Tout’s renovation in 2009 it has hosted thousands of visitors from all over the world, now able to enjoy, just a few at a time, the very special and unique experience of staying over for a few days in one of the most famous and beautifully located lighthouses.