Thanks to all who supported Eastbourne’s Remembrance concert

The Eastbourne Silver Band would like to express its sincere appreciation to all those people who supported its recent Annual Concert of Remembrance, held in Our Lady of Ransom Church on November 7.

The band would like to thank the public, the representatives from the ex-Services members, Armed Forces, civilian emergency services, Services’ cadets and the front-line staff, both from NHS and public services, who came together to pay their respects and to celebrate the lives of those who had given so much.

It gave an opportunity for all to remember those who had sacrificed so much, both in the past the present and through the pandemic, to give thanks and allow those who had lost loved ones to remember.

Above all, the band would like to thank those people whose generosity in giving to the collection has allowed the band to once again make generous donations to the local forces’ charities.

As the concert was privately funded by the band, every penny given has been donated to the charities.