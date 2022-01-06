Thank you Eastbourne, for all your support in 2021

We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who continues to support our fundraising.

Over the past nine years, along with my daughter Abby and son Thomas, we have been raising money for local charities such as Macmillan, Holding Space, and Friends of the DGH.

We also fundraise for local families with poorly family members.

We have now raised more than £165,000 by putting on many events such as golf days, comedy nights, tribute nights, quizzes, Facebook raffles and variety nights - we have even helped arrange two weddings.

The past few years have been extremely difficult for so many charities for obvious reasons, so as fundraisers we are just so grateful for the nearly hundred local businesses that continue to support us.

Obviously there are far too many to mention, but through this paper I’d like to say a special thank you to Bob Bremer, chairman of Sussex Cars who have been our main sponsor, along with Visick Cars, BM Hepburn, Town Property, and Madeira, who have been with us from the start.

I’d also like to thank Stephen Rimmer, Helix Law and Beau-K who have been very generous over the past few years.

I also need to thank Andy and his team at Plan Ahead who have been incredibly supportive with all our advertising, and the Eastbourne Herald who have been brilliant at promoting our events, especially the lovely Juliet Mead.

Also a huge thank you goes to Eastbourne Mayor Pat Rodohan and Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell who have kindly attended so many of our events.

Finally I’d like to thank all the people that have performed for us at our events – including the lovely Jade Powers, Steve and Nina Hewlett, Tom Fitzpatrick, Ratton School Irish Dancers, Drew Cameron, Andy King, Sam Hughes, Mary Grace and Motcombe School Choir.

And finally, finally, thank you to the Beacon Centre who allow us to put some events on in the Hut there.

We recently had a Father Christmas day which was truly special and lovely to see Eastbourne’s children meeting Santa.