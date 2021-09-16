Take from the rich in tax hike, not the poor

With regards to Boris Johnson tax hike of 1.25 per cent, this will put families, pensioners and in fact everyone at risk who earns or has low savings with another risk of losing homes.

Boris Johnson broke his manifesto promise again.

Why? With people who are having social care and either pay for the full cost or a contribution, will they have to pay more for their care?

Money PNL-140820-145634001

And this will put them in turmoil and distress even more.