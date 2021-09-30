Sorry for Eastbourne diesel spill, from Lightning Fibre

Open letter to Dave Thomas regarding roadworks, a diesel spill and Lightning Fibre broadband click here to read

Dear Mr Thomas

We’re sorry to read your letter to the Eastbourne Herald. We are always happy to talk directly about issues and can be reached on 01323 380260 and [email protected], on this occasion you do not appear to have contacted us directly.

We hand deliver letters prior to street works with our contact details on them, and every site has a permit board with our contact number clearly shown. However, we’d like to reassure residents that this accidental spill is in hand. Our supervisors were on site both yesterday and today to resolve the issue.

Unfortunately, someone had tried to steal the diesel from one of our vans and in doing so loosened the filter so, when parked on a hill, the van leaked diesel on to the road.

We have jet washed the road with a special cleaning solution to fully remove the stain and make good the damage caused.

As a local network builder and operator, we take our responsibilities very seriously and rely on the goodwill of residents and businesses as we roll out across Eastbourne and East Sussex.

We work in an area for a very short amount of time, minimising the inconvenience caused, and undertake the required standards of reinstatement.

Our site supervisors and community engagement team are always happy to discuss any concerns or issues and - as with this incident - rectify things promptly.