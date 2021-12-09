Sad loss of university’s affordable sports facilities

Like many people I was saddened by the sudden departure of Brighton University in 2025.

Like many sporty OAPs who are local, we grow up with the wonderful Chelsea College all girls’ college, and now the more scientific-based Brighton University sports school.

They are very much woven into Eastbourne society.

University of Brighton's Gym facilities in Denton Road (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-211111-104332008

My main concern is what will happen to the world class sports facilities that we have been so used to, and how lucky to have them.

From the fantastic weights room, swimming pool, gym and the much-needed cardiac rehabilitation centre, plus there are old faculties at Hindlands which have been sold for housing, not given back to the public!

The great thing about the sports school is that it was open to the public for use by OAPs to young infant at a reasonable rate, and the tuition is fantastic.