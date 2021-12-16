Royal Mail service in Eastbourne is abysmal

Our abysmal Royal Mail delivery service continues.

What has changed since August when the first complaints were made? Nothing.

I have 12 parcels being held in Southfields depot... well I suppose they are there, it seems unlikely 12 have been lost.

I’ve already had to claim from eBay sellers for four which seems very unfair.

Why are we being held hostage by Royal Mail? What is the point of getting time specific letters when the relevant date has already gone?

I’ve stopped doing any online shopping where Royal Mail is used, surely having to trawl round shops instead increases the Covid risk?

Royal Mail can’t keep on using feeble excuses.