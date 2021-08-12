Real Beachy Head cliff fall danger is old path

I must say, the description in last week’s Eastbourne Herald of the cliff fall destroying the old Belle Tout path was a bit melodramatic.

The continually eroding edge had come dangerously close, which was why the old lighthouse was preserved, with a feat of engineering sliding it back.

The real danger is to have an old lighthouse path that leads to nowhere but to the cliff edge. The path needs to be closed and made unusable for curious walkers.