Please stop illegal e-scooters in Eastbourne

I have sent letters before to the Eastbourne Herald and to Sussex Police about e-scooters.

Nothing happens.

I saw today (Friday July 2) that somebody was killed in Brighton.

We have many riders of these e-scooters in Eastbourne and nothing is done about them.

They are illegal as purchased direct from suppliers can only be ridden on private land.

Eastbourne is not in the scheme for them to be used and if we were, they could only be hired from the registered company.

Then riders would need a driving licence, insurance and have a crash helmet on.

But many ride around Eastbourne on roads and pavements with not even a helmet on.