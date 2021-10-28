Please, please continue to fund Airbourne.

I know that it is hugely costly, but it brings immense prestige to Eastbourne, and many visitors.

I wish that I had a successful business to support the funding, but, unfortunately I am an old woman with a passion for aircraft, old or new.

Airbourne 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180821-074440001

My mother was a sergeant in the WAAF and my father was a Lancaster bomber pilot during World War II, which explains my feelings.