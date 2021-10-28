Please, please continue to fund Airbourne
From: Shirley HartTolkien Road, Eastbourne
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 4:01 pm
Please, please continue to fund Airbourne.
I know that it is hugely costly, but it brings immense prestige to Eastbourne, and many visitors.
I wish that I had a successful business to support the funding, but, unfortunately I am an old woman with a passion for aircraft, old or new.
My mother was a sergeant in the WAAF and my father was a Lancaster bomber pilot during World War II, which explains my feelings.
Thank you.