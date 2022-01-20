Please keep your dog under control and on a lead!

A large bouquet of flowers to the very kind young lady who helped me up after my fall in Cornfield Road in Eastbourne last Thursday, early afternoon.

She took me into a shop to recover from my experience. Not only did she clean me up but also dressed my “wounds” and took the time to ensure that I was all right.

A very large brickbat to the young lady who was chasing her “out of control”, collarless dachshund, which was about 20 metres in front of her, winning by a mile and could easily have run straight into the road.

Eastbourne town centre: Cornfield Road SUS-200408-154050001

This episode resulted in me, an elderly pensioner, toppling over onto the pavement and ending with cuts, abrasions and bruises.

The dog had no collar, and there was no sign of a lead being held.

The next time I saw this young lady, she was carrying her dog which still had no collar or lead.

This took place in a shopping street in Eastbourne, an area busy with shoppers traffic and buses.