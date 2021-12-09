Please keep this Eastbourne right of way open

Sharnfold Farm is a family treat, an award winning Iconic countryside and tourism and leisure centre which thousands of residents are proud to support.

It is bisected by the public footpath which is the scenic route of the internationally renowned 1066 tourist walk.

This route connects Rye with the south Downs and via Newhaven with the E9 European route along the coast of France and Spain.

Overgrown footpath at Sharnfold Farm SUS-210712-100158001

At present the main foot path sign near the farm shop is overgrown and obscured with vegetation, many walkers and customers have been confused about the route.

Please would Sharnfold keep this route open and clear around the foot path signs.

We do not want a repeat of the actions taken by Nicolas Van Hoogstraten, who blocked public footpaths near Uckfield.

The listed buildings of the barn and cart sheds are part of an ancient farmstead valuable for our local distinctiveness and heritage.

A farm shop, café and attractions are staffed by very helpful and polite staff.

The wildlife trail is an important experience for all.

The seasonal events such Christmas and the fresh produce are a joy .

Until recently more than 20 varieties of fruit and vegetables were grown here on the fertile land which is important for our food supply.

The business and its suppliers are an important source of employment.