Please improve life for cyclists in Eastbourne

Open letter to Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell:

At 83 years old I have started cycling around Eastbourne.

To my surprise and disappointment the provision of cycleways is very poor, especially on the front.

World Car Free Day in Eastbourne. A cyclist using Compton Place Road SUS-200922-132250001

The only dedicated cycleway on the seafront is east of the Fishermen’s club down to Sovereign Harbour.

To the west of the Fishermen’s Club you have to ride on the road all the way to Holywell, albeit you are allowed to ride on the pavement when indicated.

I would ask that cycling be allowed on the promenade to keep us safe.

This could certainly apply to the upper path from Bistrot Pierre to Holywell.

On reaching Sovereign Harbour the cycleways are on pavements.

Perhaps you could try and bring your position as MP to improve things for cyclists.