Overcrowding at Eastbourne hospital is hardly surprising

I have just read your article on the overcrowding of DGH.

Well this news is hardly surprising, considering the amount of building that Wealden has allowed.

Another 400 houses in Polegate, and it looks like Wealden District Council will probably approve Sharnfold Farm for nearly 400 houses.

SUS-200514-105201001

So I guess you do not have to be brain of Britain to realise all these extra people need a GP, a school, and of course a hospital.