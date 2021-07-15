Nearly knocked off bike by car on Eastbourne road

From: Ryan Sumser-Ali
Meads Street, Eastbourne

By Letter by a Reader
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 1:30 pm

So you’ll gladly post another user’s story about cycling ruining the promenade and how we have blatant disregard.

Why not post my story?

I’ve been nearly knocked off my bike by drivers’ lack of situational awareness in the last week alone... and Eastbourne expects me to take a child on the road?

cyclists not being given enough room by cars PPP-190226-164712003
Eastbourne’s lack of care towards cyclists is beyond a joke. It’s 2021 – Eastbourne sort it out! Be part of the change, not the problem.

