Nearly knocked off bike by car on Eastbourne road
From: Ryan Sumser-AliMeads Street, Eastbourne
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 1:30 pm
So you’ll gladly post another user’s story about cycling ruining the promenade and how we have blatant disregard.
Why not post my story?
I’ve been nearly knocked off my bike by drivers’ lack of situational awareness in the last week alone... and Eastbourne expects me to take a child on the road?
Eastbourne’s lack of care towards cyclists is beyond a joke. It’s 2021 – Eastbourne sort it out! Be part of the change, not the problem.