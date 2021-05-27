My gratitude to Hailsham taxi firm

would like to express my gratitude to Hailsham Taxis.

I have had the pleasure of using their taxis to pick me up from Kent and bringing back and forth to Hailsham over the last year.

Due to the pandemic, I felt safer using this taxi company than travelling by other means. I have an elderly relative who needs constant care, so I needed a reliable company, that would never let me down.

The cleanliness of the taxis and with the drivers taking all precautions to keep everyone safe is extremely high. The drivers themselves and the office staff are extremely kind and do all they can to help.