My experience with overgrown Eastbourne cemetery

I was very interested in the article you wrote about Eastbourne Cemetery

I live in Berkshire but both my husband and I come from Eastbourne and our families still live there.

We have family graves in Ocklynge Cemetery and visit at least twice a year.

Following our usual visit at Christmas 2019 we wrote a letter expressing our disgust at the appalling state of the cemetery which was overgrown and it was also dangerous because of subsidence between graves.

One of the three graves behind the church was so overgrown we were unable to reach it.

We received a reply dated January 6, 2020, apologising making the excuses that it had been a very wet winter, equipment had been stolen and that things would improve as a new contract and new management company had taken over.

Sadly because of Covid and the restrictions we have been unable to visit but recently my eldest son did make a visit and said things were worse than ever.

It seems as though they are making excuses yet again.

Yes, we want to encourage wild life but we should also be able to pay our respects to our love ones.