Misguided criticism of Eastbourne Labour Party

I feel compelled to respond to Peter Rolfe's misguided criticism of local Labour Party members following the recent local elections.

He blamed a lack of campaigning and activism from members.

After 13 years campaigning alongside local members, I am standing down this year as chair of the local party.

I am proud of the contribution made by local members to our community and grateful to have had the opportunity to campaign alongside such brilliant, welcoming and committed people.

Labour members have led and worked alongside others to campaign successfully on education cuts, the sale of our Downland farms, the closure of services at Eastbourne DGH and much more!

We’ve seen the local party grow to more than 1,000 local residents, increased our vote (including beating the Tories in local elections), and our campaigning has put and kept issues on the local political agenda that would otherwise be ignored by the local political establishment.

There are a great many people in this town who support Labour values of equality and social justice, and who believe in a fairer, kinder, greener society.

Local Labour activists will continue campaigning to give them the confidence to vote Labour and return Labour councillors.

Only then will the cuts to services inflicted on Eastbourne resident by successive Lib Dem and Conservative councils be challenged.