Let’s fast forward on the A27 - to 1937!

Mr Staples’ letter on the A27 click here to read reminded me that, on leaving school in 1952, I started my professional civil engineering career articled to the then County Surveyor of West Sussex.

Tasked one day with finding a roll of paper drawings in the County Hall attic, I was fascinated on it being unrolled in the drawing office to find it showed the route across Sussex of the proposed Honiton to Folkestone dual carriageway trunk road – dated 1937!

Later, I was charged with setting out the boundary of the section to the west of Chichester, to enable development to take place.

I was told construction was in the five-year programme and, perhaps, I would be involved.

I had long moved on from local government (and road construction) by the time it was actually built, some 27 years later.

I agree entirely with Mr Staples’ strictures on the A27 at Beddingham.