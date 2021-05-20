Labour’s dismal performance in Eastbourne elections

Another round of elections has produced another dismal performance by the Labour Party in Eastbourne.

With the Party nationally trying to turn the clock back to the days of Blair, Brown and Milliband and the local party’s ineffective and superficial campaigning, more interested in stopping activism in its own ranks than getting elected, what chance is there for anyone, like me, opposed to Neo-liberalism, to have someone to vote for?

Ultimately, it’s the fault of the members who don’t go to meetings, allowing those who do go to repeatedly vote for more of the same, which inevitably, repeatedly, leads to the same outcome.

The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats are delighted with the poor showing of Labour in Eastbourne which currently presents no threat to them.