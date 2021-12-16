It’s the same old nonsense on the trains

In July I stumbled on a bit of nonsense with the Seaford Line train service.

A half-hourly interval service runs weekdays but the 12 11 and 21 11 from Brighton to Seaford terminate Newhaven Harbour then the same crew and train go back to Brighton instead of starting from Seaford.

After complaining, from September until October 12, these trains were reinstated to go to and from Seaford.

Sadly in the timetable from Monday October 13, the Newhaven Harbour terminations are operating again.

I guess users can plan around these arrangements but should you miss a connection at Lewes at these times then you will be one hour later than planned at Seaford.

I am told by Southern that the reason for the terminations at Newhaven Harbour is to maintain drivers’ knowledge on how to drive the train to and from the siding and remember how one signal works.

Instead of destroying the service interval I would have thought other methods for training could be used.