It’s great to be back at Eastbourne’s theatres

Enjoying a concert by the Illegal Eagles last night (Tuesday August 10), I was extremely impressed by the new Congress Theatre.

It was great to be welcomed back in the way that we were and the refurbishment of the building is a testimony to the planning and thought that has gone into it.

The concert itself was top quality with musicians who clearly enjoyed sharing their gifts at the end of what has been a very difficult lockdown.

Congress Theatre and Welcome building in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)