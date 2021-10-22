Is the postal service becoming a thing of the past in Eastbourne?

Can our local Royal Mail sorting office let us know why there appear to be no deliveries in this part of Upperton?

I booked a holiday from a very reliable company in Bournemouth that I have used for a number of years nine days ago by phone.

At the time they confirmed, as usual, a printed copy of the booking would be sent next day. Not yet received.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210920-135558005

Five days ago I received a confirmation appointment by phone of a important scan at DGH. At this time of writing, October 18, I still haven’t received the original letter – which the DGH unit confirms was sent.

There must be many people awaiting utility bills. If you don’t send a reading within seven days etc your bill will be estimated. How many may be stuck with a far higher estimate reading?

And then there will be many waiting to receive a bank statement... the list is endless.

Are other towns having the same problem? I don’t know.

The lovely postman we had for many years was moved fairly recently in a grand reshuffle. All I see now are lots of little red vans delivering small parcels.